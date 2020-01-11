COCKBURN,
Malcolm Denys (Denys):
Left us on December 28, 2019, just shy of his 85th birthday. Respected and loved cousin of Jim and Judy Mikoz (Wellington), Valerie and Bruce Reggett (Dunedin), Daphne and Ralph Johnson-Stark (Christchurch), the late Carol Johnson, Pam and the late Wayne Loveday (Australia) and all our families. Only son of the late Malcolm and Marjorie Cockburn.
Gone now to rest in peace
but will never be forgotten.
Messages to Deny's remaining relatives may be sent c/- PO Box 37200, Christchurch 8245.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020