Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Service 3:00 p.m.
Belfast Cemetery
Christchurch
Death Notice

CHAPMAN, Malcolm John:

The family of Malcolm announces with great sorrow his passing on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3.50pm at Christchurch Hospital. Malcolm was born in Christchurch 1942. He had his own successful building company. He was a long time member of The Suburbs Rugby Club, The Christchurch Rugby Club, black belt in Karate and taught classes. A member of Lions Club in Ferrymead and the Parklands Bowling League. He was a much loved husband to Kay Fright (RIP 2015), and loving stepdad to Michelle and Harvey Spence, Darrell, and Steve and Kiri and Malci (grandad) to Rebecca, Kate Spence and Liam, Quin, Wynter Fright. A loving Dad to Brett Chapman (RIP 1996), and Nicola Arnold and her partner Randy (Canada) – (from his first wife Glenys). Fun loving Papa Malci to Nicola and also to Jeff's children; Molly and Charlotte. Loving brother of Margaret Poa and Mervyan Chapman (Finlayson - RIP 2015), and uncle to Janelle Poa and Shannon Chapman. There will be a memorial service when Nicola can get back to New Zealand Safely. We will say goodbye to Malcolm at Belfast Cemetery, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 29, at 3.00pm.

'Stop Here and Follow Me'







