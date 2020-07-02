CAMPBELL,
Malcolm Russell:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on June 26, 2020, at age 88, surrounded by family. Loved husband to Anne, much loved father of Garth, Jo and Gail, beloved Grandpa of Beccy, Maddie, Henry, Charlie, Louis, Flynn and George. Loved son of the late Archibald and Violet Campbell. Loved by all his family, extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to Jo, Gail or Garth, 021713367. The family wishes to thank Violet, Maddi, Kate and Rebecca from Christchurch Hospital Ward 23 for their care and compassion especially over the last two weeks.
Malcolm has gone off to have the perfect game of golf in the sky anticipating the arrival of his great-grandchild.
Published in The Press on July 2, 2020