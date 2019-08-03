BRUNTON, Malcolm John:
Peacefully at Gore Hospital, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn, loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Trish (Christchurch), Gayle and Trevor Ross (Gore), Sandra and Roger Welsh (Christchurch), and a loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. A service for Malcolm will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, August 6, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be left for St John Ambulance. Messages to 3 Lock Street, Gore 9710.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019