BLOW, Malcolm Halsted:

On his 82nd birthday, October 25, 2020, at home, in peace, with 'his two boys' by his side, after a spirited refusal to succumb to the rigours of his illness for over 5 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Lyn (nee Marr), unconditionally loving father to Peter and partner Vineet, and older brother the late David. Beloved brother and brother-in-law to Bevis and Carol, and the late Lorraine and Herman. Much loved FUM and FGUM to ALL his Favourites of the many nieces, nephews and greats on both family sides spanning the globe. Accomplished musician, teacher and choirmaster with many friends in the local community, and his beloved parish of St George's, in which he will be greatly missed and remembered; a 'sweet man' who will be dearly missed by all his friends. A celebration of Malcolm's life, tightly choreographed according to his instructions, will be held from 11.00am, Saturday, October 31, at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Waipuna Hospice or the Cancer Society Tauranga, and acknowledge the work and dedication of his extended medical team. Communications to the Malcolm Blow Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.





