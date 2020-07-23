AITKEN, Malcolm Clifford
(Malc): NZCM
The lights dimmed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, when Malc died peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved by Jan, his wife of 57 years, daughters Julie, Karrin and Rachel, sons-in-law, Brett and Brett, and grandchildren, Chris, Hamish, Fin, Luke and Grace. Cherished uncle, brother and godfather. Always loved and will be sadly missed. Messages may be sent to the Aitken Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made at the service, or sent to either SPCA, PO Box 115, Renwick 7243, or Prostate Cancer Foundation, PO Box 301-313, Albany, Auckland 0752. "Life is too short to drink bad wine", therefore a celebration of Malc's life will held at the ASB Theatre Marlborough, 2 Hutcheson Street, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Monday, July 27, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 25, 2020