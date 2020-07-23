Malcolm AITKEN

Guest Book
  • "our very sincere sympathy to all your family, our thoughts..."
    - Rick & Lyn Wilson
  • "We are sad to hear of Malcolm's passing Jan. Our thoughts..."
  • "JAN AND FAMILY,THE THOUGHTS OF ALL THE BLAKEWAY FAMILIES..."
    - IAN BLAKEWAY
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

AITKEN, Malcolm Clifford
(Malc): NZCM
The lights dimmed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, when Malc died peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved by Jan, his wife of 57 years, daughters Julie, Karrin and Rachel, sons-in-law, Brett and Brett, and grandchildren, Chris, Hamish, Fin, Luke and Grace. Cherished uncle, brother and godfather. Always loved and will be sadly missed. Messages may be sent to the Aitken Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made at the service, or sent to either SPCA, PO Box 115, Renwick 7243, or Prostate Cancer Foundation, PO Box 301-313, Albany, Auckland 0752. "Life is too short to drink bad wine", therefore a celebration of Malc's life will held at the ASB Theatre Marlborough, 2 Hutcheson Street, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Monday, July 27, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

logo
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.