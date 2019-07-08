TATAFU,
Makafalani (Maka) Dr:
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Christchurch Hospital, on July 5, 2019, aged 73 years. Loved son of the late Penisimani and Salote. Much loved husband of Kelela, loved father of Makafalani, Palenapa, Olivia, Venly, Fapiola, and Benjamin, loved and loving grandad to Salote, Kelela, Mele, Sefanaia. Loved brother of Venly, Taufa, Peauafi, Paula, Loata Silatolu, Vika Matekitonga, Litia Tuitupou, and Paea. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Dr Makafalani Tatafu c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. A Funeral Mass for Makafalani will be Celebrated at St Marys Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 13, at 9.00am, followed by interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress and Ruru Road. Evening Vigil will be held on Friday, July 12, from 7.00pm at St Mary's Pro Cathedral.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019