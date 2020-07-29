HOLES,
Major Peter Laurence:
NZ Army 676433, MBE, JP.
At Parklands Hospital on July 26, 2020, in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Marie for over 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy, Jayne and Rob, Megan and Tony, and Craig and Kate. Loved grandfather of Tayla, Makenzi, Adam, and Geordie.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
John 3:16
Thanks to Parklands Hospital, Burwood Hospital and Windsorcare for their care of Peter. At Peter's request a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2020