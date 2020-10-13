YEE, Maisie:
Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, aged 78 years old. Dearly loved wife of 59 years to Alan. Cherished mother to Cary, Bevan and Sharon. Grandmother to Caitlin, Helena, Tyler and Emilia. Sister-in-law to Diana and Elizabeth. Mother-in-law to Andrew and Hanie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice. At Maisie's request a private family funeral and cremation will be held. Messages of condolence to Aroha Funerals.
Aroha Funerals
09 5270266
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020