ANSELL, Maisie:

16.6.1929 - 5.12.2018

Two years ago today we had to say goodbye. You loved, loved and loved us some more. You were a woman who showed us the light when all we could see was the dark. You understood us when we had no words to say. You gave up so much so that we could have so much. You were the greatest influence in our lives. We loved, loved and loved you some more and now we miss, miss and miss you more.

- Phillip, Lesley and Nancy.