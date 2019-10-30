Maisel SNELLING

Guest Book
  • "Maisell... Mrs Easter, I always called her... A beautiful..."
    - Paula Steel
  • "A beautiful lady who epitomized style."
    - Colleen Coffey
  • "Dear Fleur and family. Deepest sympathybon the lissvof..."
    - A nie Anderson's
  • "I called her Aunty Macelle she was my late mother Betty..."
    - Donna Fallon
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

SNELLING,
Maisel Dorothy Novella
(née Easter):
Surrounded by her loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2019, aged 88. Loved wife of the late Des Snelling. Loving mother, a fabulous nana and great-nana, a nurturer and a role model. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the care given by the Nurse Maude staff. Messages c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made online at
bit.ly/mdnsnelling2810 or at the service. A celebration of Maisel's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.