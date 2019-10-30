SNELLING,
Maisel Dorothy Novella
(née Easter):
Surrounded by her loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2019, aged 88. Loved wife of the late Des Snelling. Loving mother, a fabulous nana and great-nana, a nurturer and a role model. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the care given by the Nurse Maude staff. Messages c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made online at
bit.ly/mdnsnelling2810 or at the service. A celebration of Maisel's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019