MACKIE, Mairi Rose:
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Charlotte Syme (Christchurch), Russell and Tracey Syme (Auckland), Raewyn and Philip Brown (Invercargill), Kerrie and David Chisholm (Queenstown), and loving grandmother of Kathryn and Brett, Danielle and Daniel, Elliot, Travis and Nickie, Ashleigh and Jordan, Courtney, Hannah, Zara, Michael, Campbell, and Matthew and loving great-grandmother of Ben, Mac and Peyton. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shona and Jim Hall. Loved aunt of Caley and Jo. Loved step-mother of Deborah, Dale, Janine, Krista, Nigel, Chad and their families. A family service to celebrate Mairi's life will be held on Saturday, June 6. Friends are invited to join the family at St John's Cemetery, Durham Street, Invercargill, from 12 noon, for a committal service and then for refreshments thereafter. Messages to 134 Oreti Road, Otatara, Invercargill 9879 or to Mairi's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020