HOLLAND, Madge:
Passed away peacefully in her 98th year on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of Agnes Kate and Francis James, younger sister and companion of Joan Mary. Madge lived all her life in Christchurch until moving to Wellington for her last 10 years to be close to family. Loved Auntie Madge to Robyn, Wendy and Beth, Great-Aunt to David, Louise, Heidi, Thomas, Kylie, Matthew and Anna and Great-Great-Aunt to Thea, Joseph, Emily, Luke, Reuben, Ollie, Olive, Finn and Neve. She was a constant loving and caring presence in our lives and the last of her generation in our family. Special thanks to the staff of Kemp Home and Hospital in Titahi Bay for their loving care and kindness over the past 3 years. Madge's funeral will be held at St Luke's Methodist Church, Haunui Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, October 16, at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020