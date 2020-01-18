Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Adele / Granny):

After a long brave battle with cancer, Adele, in her 85th year, slipped peacefully away on January 4, 2020, to join her late parents Leslie and Mabs Woodward, brother Warwick and sisters Barbara and Lesley. Devoted and deeply loved soulmate of Barrie for 65 years, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Judy, Philip and Mary, Gillian and Pat. Adored Granny and Granny-in-law of Christian, Alicia; Reuben, Grace, Peter; Liam and Mela, and Jessica. Extremely proud Great-Granny of "her baby" - Isla Adele. Grateful thanks to Dr Vanessa Stedman, Dr Mark Cohen, nurse Mo and the Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Mum. Extra special thanks to Annette and Colin for their steadfast friendship and support throughout this journey. As per Adele's wishes a private farewell and cremation has been held.







SMITH, Mabs Adele(Adele / Granny):After a long brave battle with cancer, Adele, in her 85th year, slipped peacefully away on January 4, 2020, to join her late parents Leslie and Mabs Woodward, brother Warwick and sisters Barbara and Lesley. Devoted and deeply loved soulmate of Barrie for 65 years, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Judy, Philip and Mary, Gillian and Pat. Adored Granny and Granny-in-law of Christian, Alicia; Reuben, Grace, Peter; Liam and Mela, and Jessica. Extremely proud Great-Granny of "her baby" - Isla Adele. Grateful thanks to Dr Vanessa Stedman, Dr Mark Cohen, nurse Mo and the Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Mum. Extra special thanks to Annette and Colin for their steadfast friendship and support throughout this journey. As per Adele's wishes a private farewell and cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers