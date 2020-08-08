REVELEY, Mabel Ellen:
On August 7, 2020, peacefully at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late William. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Robin Jessep, Peter and Rhonda, George and Pamela, Claire and Dirk Straver, Shirley and Colin Harvey, and Vince and Maree. Also loved Nana of her 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. No flowers by request please but donations to The City Mission would be gratefully received and may be left at the service. Messages to the Reveley Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mabel's life will be held at the Mt Somers Rugby Club Rooms, Buccleugh Street, Mt Somers, on Thursday, August 13, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020