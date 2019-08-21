Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Garry, Andrew (deceased), Kim and Martin. Much loved grandma of Jessica and Antony, Aasta, Sophie and Chase, Millie and Ryan. Great-grandma to Keller, Corban and Poppy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mac and Margaret (UK). Many thanks to the staff at George Manning for all their loving care of Mabel. Thank you for the love and care shown by many friends. Messages to the family of Mabel Brown, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army may be made online only at bit.ly/mlbrown1808. A Funeral Service for Mabel will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







