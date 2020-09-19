DRURY, Lynnette Andrea
(nee Arthur):
Aged 73 years. On Thursday, September 17, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Dunedin. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Brian, and mother-in-law of Philippa and Shayne, Shane and Gabrielle, and the late Christopher. Treasured Nana of Olivia and Ben, Michelle and Joel, Joanne and Ben, Caoilainn, Braedan, Keeva and Elett, and her five great-grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Anne Arthur. Details for a memorial service will follow. Messages to 4 Coach Road, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018 or [email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020