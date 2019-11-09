CHISHOLM,
Lynnette June (Lynn):
Died peacefully surrounded by family on November 6, 2019, aged 70 years. Loved wife of Angus, mother and mother-in-law of Gwen and Rob Gridley, treasured Grandma Lynn of Dillon, Jake, and Beaudean, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine and Maurice Fuller, Judy Derby and Tony Bywater, and Jill and John Hartnell, cherished aunty of Melissa, John, Cameron, and Vanessa, and loved by her great-grandchildren and great-nephews and nieces. A special thanks to the very caring staff of Ward 23 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages for the Chisholm Family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. A Celebration of Lynn's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, November 11 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019