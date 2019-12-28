Lynnette ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "to the family of Lynnette, john and I send you our..."
    - Lesley Ruske
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Lynnette Andree (Lynn):
Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Patricia, Scott, Todd and Kerry, Lisa (deceased) and Paul, treasured grandmother of Emily, and Elise; Summer, and Isaac; Caleb, and Yani, and great-grandmother of Mia, and River. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lynnette Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Lynn will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.