ANDERSON,
Lynnette Andree (Lynn):
Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Patricia, Scott, Todd and Kerry, Lisa (deceased) and Paul, treasured grandmother of Emily, and Elise; Summer, and Isaac; Caleb, and Yani, and great-grandmother of Mia, and River. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lynnette Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Lynn will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019