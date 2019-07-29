HIBBERD, Lynne Sharron
(nee Wright):
Lynne passed away with a full heart, surrounded and supported from near and far by family and friends, on July 27, 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, and beloved mother of Craig and Vanessa, Nicola and Phil. Loved Nan to Veda and Eden, Antony and Marley. Nana Lynne to Jamie, Jayden, Gemma and their families. Great-Nan to Bodhi and Isla-Rose.
Lynne is now back
with her Man.
A service will be held at Nicola's home on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.00pm. Contact Elliotts Funerals for details.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019