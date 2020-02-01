HART, Lynne Pamela:

On January 29, 2020, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly beloved wife of the late Norm Hart, much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jaron, Blain and Helga, dearly loved Nana of Luca, and Holly, and was the treasured daughter of the late Errol and Alma Stringer. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Grant and Tina Stringer, Deane and Mocky Brereton, Kerrie and Colin Parkin, Grace and John Caldwell, Fran and Syd Horgan, and Joan and Chris Lumber. Dearly loved by her many nieces and nephews and friends. Thanks to Nurse Maude Hospital staff for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude which can be made online at: bit.ly/lphart2901 Messages to the Hart Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Lynne will have a private cremation. A memorial service will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Tuesday, February 4, at 1.00pm.





