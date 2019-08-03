CANNON, Lynne Francis:
On August 1, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged
64 years. Dearly loved wife for 45 years and best friend for over 50 years of Brian, cherished and loving mum of Juanita and Andrew, and Debra, loving nana of Tegan, and Boyd; Blake, and Brighton; loved sister of Gavin, and Chris and Diane. Dear friend of Charmaine, Wayne, and Adie, and loved by many more. Big thanks to all the nurses in ICU North – Christchurch Hospital, for their care of Lynne. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Lynne Cannon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Waikari Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 6, at 10.00am. Interment to follow on Friday, August 9, at 1.00pm, at Orowaiti Cemetery, Westport.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019