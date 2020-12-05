WATSON, Lynn Marie:
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 66 years. Loved daughter of Betty and the late Eric. Dearly loved mum of Wayne and Penny (Gold Coast), Leisa and Scott, Jason and Loren. Devoted and adored Nana of her 10 grandchildren (they were her everything), a cherished sister and aunty. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Lynn Watson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Lynn's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020