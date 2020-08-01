TAVENDALE, Lynley Kay:
March 9, 1946 – July 31, 2020
Surrounded by her much loved family, peacefully at home. Cherished and loved wife and confidant of John her husband of 53 years. Mum and mother-in-law of Mark and Anna Tavendale, Maria and David Harford, James and Zoe Tavendale, Sarah and Glenn Fastier. Respected and loved Nana of James, Jessica and William Tavendale; Matthew, Timothy, Henrietta and Benjamin Harford; Gretal, Lewis and Marika Tavendale; Frederick, Stella, Baxter and Heidi Fastier. John and the family wish to welcome you to join them at their family home, Matamua Farm, 39 Tavendale Road, Winchmore, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1.00pm, to celebrate Lynley's life.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020