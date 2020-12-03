ANDERSON,
Lynley Dianne (Lyn):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St Albans Retirement Village after a short illness, aged 68. Lyn was surrounded by family. Much loved wife of Dave. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Carmel, Mark and Brigette, and Michelle and Shannon. Loved Nana of James, Taylor, Renae, Emma, Alice, Olivia, and Eva. Loved sister of Les Thurlow, and Denise Smith. Loved sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, niece and friend. Thank you to the staff of St Albans Retirement Village and the Christchurch Hospital Oncology Department for their wonderful care of Lyn. Messages to the family of Lyn Anderson, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society can be made online at bit.ly/ldanderson0112 or at the service. A celebration of Lyn's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Tomorrow (Friday), at 4.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020