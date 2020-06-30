TUTTLE, Lynette Jean
(nee Kenning):
Born March 6, 1941. Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, and mum of Mark, the late Michael, and Gavin and Christina. Cherished Nana of Max and Isobel. Daughter of the late Henry (Buzz) and Jean Kenning. Loved sister of Gordon and Ann, and Diane. Treasured Aunty of Rachel and Ray, Karyn and Willy, and Andrea. Special Great-Auntie of Millie, Thomas, Flynn, Jorja, Mitchell and Isaac. The family gives thanks to the staff at Peacehaven for their love, care and compassion for Lynette. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominic's Catholic Church, Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay, on Thursday, July 2, at 1.00pm, to be followed by the interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 30, 2020