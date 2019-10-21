Lynette RHODES

RHODES, Lynette Fay (Lyn):
On October 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parkstone Retirement Village, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Shirley, Jo, Chris, and Graeme, and loved mother-in-law of Kim. Treasured grandma of Alex, Sam, Isabel; Ashleigh, Keely; Briana, Ben, James; Jackson, and Carter, loved sister of Ken, Joy, Judy, Shirley, and the late Tony, and loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Parkstone for their loving care of Lyn over the past 18 months. A service to Celebrate Lyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 23, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019
