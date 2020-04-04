MILES,
Lynette Ann (nee Harrison):
Passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020, at Whakatane Hospital, aged 60 years. Dearly loved daughter and step-daughter of Greta and Darcy Mora. Much loved sister of Mark Harrison and step-sister of Richard, Debora and Karen Mora. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to Greta Mora, 2 Levinge Lane, Christchurch 8024. Ph 027 460 8251 or email [email protected] Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date - to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020