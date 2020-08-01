LITTLE, Lynette Marguerite:
On July 28, 2020 at Bishop Selwyn Life Care, peacefully, after a long illness. Loved eldest daughter of the late Ken and Marguerite Little, loved sister of Pauline and James, and the late Kevin. Loved aunty of Brent, Tara and Marguerite (QLD), and great-aunty of 10 great-nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff at Bishop Selwyn Life Care for the wonderful care and support given to Lynette during her stay. Messages may be addressed to the Little family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Lynette's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, August 3, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020