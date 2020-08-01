Lynette LITTLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette LITTLE.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

LITTLE, Lynette Marguerite:
On July 28, 2020 at Bishop Selwyn Life Care, peacefully, after a long illness. Loved eldest daughter of the late Ken and Marguerite Little, loved sister of Pauline and James, and the late Kevin. Loved aunty of Brent, Tara and Marguerite (QLD), and great-aunty of 10 great-nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff at Bishop Selwyn Life Care for the wonderful care and support given to Lynette during her stay. Messages may be addressed to the Little family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Lynette's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, August 3, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.