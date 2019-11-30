COLLIE, Lynette:
Fergus and his children, Gareth, Louise, Marnie, Blair and their families, would like to acknowledge their many friends and family who supported them during Lynette's long illness. All of their love, support, visits and endless food drops helped to ease a very difficult time. A special and heartfelt thank you to Dr Kate Bayston and her oncology team at Southland Hospital, Dr Caroline Stewart and the Winton District Nurses, and the amazing staff at both Dunstan Hospital and Invercargill's Claire House, your care and support was immense. To those of you who were able to attend Lynette's service or have sent cards, please accept this as a thank you. Without you all, our loss would have been far more difficult and as a family we are very grateful.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019