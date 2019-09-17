Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



After a long, courageous battle, Lynette passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the comfort of loved ones; aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Fergus, deeply loved and cherished mother and Nana/Nettie of Gareth and Anna, Scarlett; Louise and Shannon, Hugo and Oliver Parnham; Marnie and Mark, Will and Sam Lankow; Blair and Peta, Ferg, Cruz, Bo and Tyler. A much loved sister-in-law and Aunty Nettie. A service to celebrate Lynette's life will be held in the Ascot Park Hotel, cnr of Tay Street and Racecourse Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 19, at 3.00pm, private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Lynette's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Dunstan Hospital and Clare House for their dedicated care and compassion shown to Lynette and her family.

"Lynette was a very special

lady and will be deeply

missed by us all"









