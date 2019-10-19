POWER, Lyndsey June:
On October 17, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of the late Patrick and Mona. Much loved and cherished sister of Julie, and Vicki and Kevin Boyd. Beloved aunt of Amanda Boyd, and special friend of Tui, and Bella. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 12 and 25 at Christchurch Hospital, and also to Doctor Andrea Wheeler for all her kindness.
''The birds are going to miss their daily treats''.
Messages to the Power family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Lyndsey's request, a private cremation will be held, and her ashes interred at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019