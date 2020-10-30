HAYWARD, Lyndsay Armit:
N.Z. Army and Navy W.W.2, formerly of Balclutha, Queenstown and Christchurch, in his 99th year. Died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at home in North Otago, surrounded by his family. Loving husband and soulmate of the late Kath for 57 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Paul, Tim and Jackie, Jude and John, Roger and Megan, Ali and Barry and the late Peter, loved grandfather of Emma, Pippa, Courtney, Tom, Jess, Alex, Ben, Josh, Hamish, Seb and Martin. Messages to the Hayward family, c/- 7 Duke Street, Ngapara R.D. 16K, Oamaru 9494, or email c/- [email protected]
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2020