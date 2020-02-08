Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyndsay AINSWORTH. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Hope Presbyterian Church 27 Amyes Road Hornby View Map Death Notice



AINSWORTH,

Lyndsay Lee (nee Kirby):

On February 6, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous struggle. Dearly loved wife and partner of Russell, treasured daughter of Colleen and the late Philip Kirby, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Chris and Joey; Nick and Vicky; Tim and Heidi. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. In her 59th year.

Now resting in peace

with her God

Will be forever in our hearts

Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 36-126, Christchurch 8146, or left at the church. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lyndsay's life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.00pm.

In the care of







