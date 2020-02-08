AINSWORTH,
Lyndsay Lee (nee Kirby):
On February 6, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous struggle. Dearly loved wife and partner of Russell, treasured daughter of Colleen and the late Philip Kirby, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Chris and Joey; Nick and Vicky; Tim and Heidi. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. In her 59th year.
Now resting in peace
with her God
Will be forever in our hearts
Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 36-126, Christchurch 8146, or left at the church. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lyndsay's life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.00pm.
In the care of
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020