THOMPSON, Lynda Gay
(Mumma Shadow):
On November 9, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home; aged 62 years. Loving partner of Gordon, beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Wade and Jayne, Sherrie and Mike, and Abby and Mark. Cherished nana of Charlie, Gabriel, Jacob; Thomas, Joseph, and Andrew, and much loved by her pets Molly, Boots and Basil. Messages to the Thompson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Lynda will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, November 14, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020