Lynda MAAKA

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
12:00 p.m.
26 Hampshire Street
Aranui, Christchurch
Death Notice

MAAKA, Lynda Makarena:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 60 years. Beloved and adored mother of Renee and Joshua. Much loved grandmother of Waka John, Honey-Ray, Remedy, Fiarson and Eastern. Loved sister of all her brothers and sisters. Loved Aunty to many.
Loved by all who knew her
and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Messages may be addressed to the Maaka family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be held at 26 Hampshire Street, Aranui, Christchurch, on Friday, November 20, at 12.00pm, followed by a burial thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020
