Lynda LEWIS

Death Notice

LEWIS, Lynda Susan:
On February 27, 2020, of Christchurch, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer, aged 74 years. Mother of Simone, Kristin, the late Timothy and Justin, and grandmother of Samuel, Jeremy, Flynn, Piper, George, Olive, Beau, and Leon. Sister and sister-in-law of John, Leslie and the late Paul.
Remembered with much love.
Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Lynda Lewis, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
