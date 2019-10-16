Lynda KNIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda KNIGHT.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

KNIGHT, Lynda May:
On Monday, October 14, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 68 years. Dearly loved partner of Bill Powell, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Mel and Phil, and Rochelle, Nanny of Hunter. Loved sister of Robin (deceased) and Jan, and Marlene and Ross. Messages may be addressed to the Knight family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, October 18, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.