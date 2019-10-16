KNIGHT, Lynda May:
On Monday, October 14, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 68 years. Dearly loved partner of Bill Powell, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Mel and Phil, and Rochelle, Nanny of Hunter. Loved sister of Robin (deceased) and Jan, and Marlene and Ross. Messages may be addressed to the Knight family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, October 18, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019