DOBSON,
Lynda Lee Frances:
On October 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, with her family at her side. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie and Keith Thompson (Nelson), Joanne and Rick McMillen (Wellington), and Scott and Barbara. Much loved and adored nana of Georgina, and Kate; Gary, and Rachelle; Abigail, and Crusoe, and great-nana of Logan, Cole, and Amber, and their families. Messages to the Dobson family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Canterbury can be made online at bit.ly/lfdobson1710. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lynda's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Friday, October 25, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019