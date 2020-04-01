SYMONDS, Lyn:
On March 29, 2020, at Burwood Hospital; aged 71 years. Dearly loved friend of Pauline Harper, Barb, Dave, Trev, Gerry and Laurie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Ange Symonds, and Rachael and Gareth Hobbs. Loved grandfather of Finbar, Zach, and Gryff. Loved son of the late Sonia and Sydney Symonds, and loved brother of the late Don, Drew and Neroli and their respective partners Heather, Lynette Symonds and Richard Calvert. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Lyn by the staff of Ward C2, Burwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cats Protection League would be appreciated. Messages to the Symonds family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service for Lyn will be held at a later date, after lockdown.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2020