SADLER, Lyn:
21.08.1939 – 22.07.2020
Suddenly at home. Loved daughter of the late Frederick and Lilias Sadler, loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell Sadler and the late Neville and Betty Sadler. Much loved Aunt of Alan and Sue Sadler, Susan Abbott, Kerry and Pat Lucas, Geoffrey and Anita Sadler, Karen Sadler and Tony Lloyd and their respective families.
"Truly loved and will be
sadly missed".
Messages to the Sadler family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Lyn's life will be held in the Opawa Community Church, corner of Opawa Road and Aynsley Terrace, Opawa, on Wednesday, July 29, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020