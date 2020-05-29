Lyn MOORE

MOORE, Lyn:
Passed away suddenly and peacefully on May 26, 2020, at Wairau Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Robert (Robbie) Moore. Loved daughter of the late Joyce Phillips, and mother and mother-in-law of Corbin, Nathan and Yoma. Loving Nana of Natalie, Kieran, Hermine and Haku and much loved cousin of Lorraine, Robert, Cheryl and Tony.
Lyn's love and caring for her family will be sadly missed.
Messages to 21 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks to Wairau Hospital staff for their outstanding help and support. A Funeral Service for Lyn will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, June 2, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020
