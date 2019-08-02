MILLIGAN, Lyn
(Gwendolyn Alvina):
On July 30, 2019, passed away peacefully after a short brave battle, surrounded by her loving family at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 76 years. Loving and supportive partner of Errol, very loving and devoted mum of Grant, Dean (Milo) and Lisa, and the late Aaron, loving and cherished Grandma of Archie; Jack, Harry, and Ben, loved sister of Roly Alston. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lyn Milligan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Zonta Club of Christchurch-Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Lyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 6, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019