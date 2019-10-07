Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luigi TRENTO. View Sign Death Notice



Luigi Mario (Louis):

Aged 81 years. Loved husband of Gwenda and the late Merle. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and James Spinks, Chris and Vivian Trento. Brother of Giacomina King (Christchurch). Loved grandad of his 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 nieces. A sad day for the family and a great day for him.

"Thou wilt show me the path of life, in Thy presence is fullness of joy; at Thy right hand are pleasures forever more." Ps16 V11

A service for Louis will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Trento family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.







TRENTO,Luigi Mario (Louis):Aged 81 years. Loved husband of Gwenda and the late Merle. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and James Spinks, Chris and Vivian Trento. Brother of Giacomina King (Christchurch). Loved grandad of his 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 nieces. A sad day for the family and a great day for him."Thou wilt show me the path of life, in Thy presence is fullness of joy; at Thy right hand are pleasures forever more." Ps16 V11A service for Louis will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Trento family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North. Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers