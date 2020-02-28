Lucy MACFARLANE

Guest Book
  • "Lucy you were so courageous and determined to get the best..."
    - Catherine Rietveld
  • "Dear Lucy such a lovely cheerful colleague, always willing..."
    - Marie Wall
  • "Barb, I am so sad to hear of your Lucy's passing. No words,..."
  • "Lucy was lucky to have such a great family to share her..."
    - Rowan Newport
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

MACFARLANE,
Lucy Sarah (nee Tame):
On February 26, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family, aged 35 years. Loved wife and best 'mate' of Andy, adored mum of William, and step-mum of Conor, and Lachie. Precious, determined and courageous daughter of Barb and Dave Tame, so loved by her twin sister Hannah and Brendon, brother Sam and partner Annie, brave aunty 'Ucy' of Ollie, and Matilda Lucy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Graci Foundation (Gynaecological Cancer Research Trust) in memory of Lucy would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Lucy's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, March 3, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter. At Lucy's request, please wear pink or other bright colours.

logo
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.