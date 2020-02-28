MACFARLANE,
Lucy Sarah (nee Tame):
On February 26, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family, aged 35 years. Loved wife and best 'mate' of Andy, adored mum of William, and step-mum of Conor, and Lachie. Precious, determined and courageous daughter of Barb and Dave Tame, so loved by her twin sister Hannah and Brendon, brother Sam and partner Annie, brave aunty 'Ucy' of Ollie, and Matilda Lucy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Graci Foundation (Gynaecological Cancer Research Trust) in memory of Lucy would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Lucy's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, March 3, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter. At Lucy's request, please wear pink or other bright colours.
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020