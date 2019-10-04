KIRK, Lucy Mary (Mary):
Passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village, on October 2, 2019, aged 85 years. Cherished and loved wife of the late Bob, wonderful mum and mother-in-law of Thelma, Peter and Barbara, Geoffrey and Deb (USA), adored nana of Jessica, and Louise Herring; Julia, Emily, and Alex (USA). Many thanks to the staff of St John, Ward 17 at Christchurch Hospital, and Mayfair Retirement Village for their care and support of Mary.
"A special person who will be missed immensely."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Kirk, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on October 5, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
