JOYCE, Lucy:
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Wendover Rest Home, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Karen, Adrienne and Geoff, Belinda and Ivan, Jeanette, and the late Len, Tony and Thelma. Much loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Wendover for all their loving care of Lucy. Messages to the Joyce family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Lucy will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019