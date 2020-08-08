HOLLOWS, Lucy Marie:
On July 31, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years.
R.I.P.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Philly, Julia and Paul, Andrew and Susan, and the late Paul, and loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Ann Wilson, and a loved aunt. Messages to the Hollows family, c/- 85c Church Street, Rangiora 7400. At Lucy's request, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020