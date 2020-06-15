SMITH, Louise Gordon
(nee Holmes):
Peacefully at home on June 13, 2020, aged 66. Loved wife of Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Jessica, George and Haley, and Kathryn. Loved Nana of Lawrence, Julian and Rose. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Valmai Holmes (Masterton), and Phillippa and Ron Whiteley (Christchurch). A service for Louise will be held at Waipukurau Golf Club, Takapau Road, Waipukurau, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at
central-districts.cancernz.org.nz
Messages can be sent c/o Peter Smith, PO Box 200, Waipukurau.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Press on June 15, 2020