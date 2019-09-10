LIDDELL, Louise Margaret:
On September 8, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Ryan, Rebecca and Gary, and the late Peter, loved granny of Antonia; and Ben, and Ruby, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lois and Russell Wilkes, Joe Busch, Kathy (deceased) and Gerard Norton, and a loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Louise Liddell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Louise's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, interment to follow at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019